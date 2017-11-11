Person shot, killed in Gastonia

One person is dead after a shooting in Gastonia Saturday.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, the incident took place in the 4500 block of Dawnwood Drive.

Police say the shooting happened in the street and was related to a dispute among neighbors.

The incident is under investigation, and officials say there is no threat to the community.

No further information has been released.

