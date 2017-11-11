Man accused of killing neighbor over parking dispute in Gastonia

A man was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that left one dead in Gastonia Saturday.

The incident happened in the 4500 block of Dawnwood Drive.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, 59-year-old Gregory Howard Town has been charged with first degree murder.

The shooting left 25-year-old Patrick Shawn Schneider dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officials say the shooting was related to an ongoing dispute between Schneider and Towns. The two men allegedly had a history of disputes, with Saturday's events reportedly stemming from the parking of cars in the street in front of Town's home.

Town is in custody at the Gaston County Jail with no bond.

An investigation is ongoing and no further details have been released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320, or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.