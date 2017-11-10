Salisbury woman's racetrack dream comes true

A local woman disabled by serious injuries suffered in two tragic car accidents, got to experience something she always wanted to do but thought she’d never be able to.

Allison Holshouser of Salisbury took a few laps in a pace car at Charlotte Motor Speedway this week, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

For a few minutes this week, Allison was in the Winner’s Circle at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but life hasn’t always been a series of victories for this Salisbury woman.

Three years ago, Allison was featured in a WBTV story about her art.

It was through that art that Allison revealed that she was seriously hurt in a car accident when just eighteen months old, then years later, struck by a car as she crossed a street.

She says her injuries had left her like an infant. Allison had to relearn walking, talking, writing, eating…but she did all those things…eventually graduating from high school and college.

She was able to accomplish all of this in spite of having physical limitations and impaired speech.

“I’m a little slower than most people," Allison said.

On her day at Charlotte Motor Speedway, she certainly wasn't slow.

With CMS Vice President Scott Cooper behind the wheel of the specially wrapped Speedway Lights Toyota Camry pace car, Allison was moving in triple digit speed.

“How fast did we go?" Cooper asked.

“100," Allison replied.

“We did get to a hundred, but you can’t tell anybody," Cooper joked.

After a few fast laps Allison got another unexpected treat; a tour of the Cup garage where a crew was working on cars used in one of the driving schools.

Cooper, Allison and her friend Mary Ann Cody were able to see and hear racing up close.

There was also a quick visit to part of the area used for the Speedway Christmas lights display.

And in the spirit of Christmas, there were gifts. Cooper gave Allison a pass to visit the Christmas light display and a Dale Earnhardt Jr. bobble head.

"Dale Jr.! How cool!" Allison shouted.

All in all, it was a pretty special day for someone whose hard fought victories have been an inspiration to all who know her.

"It was great," Allison said.

