Local woman without insulin pump due to Hurricane Maria

As Hurricane Maria’s destruction shuts down thousands of facilities across Puerto Rico, all the way in Waxhaw, North Carolina, Jessica Lynn-lato is feeling the impact.

“They’re struggling with loss of power, water. I never once thought about how it might impact me, in this way,” she says.

Lynn-lato has Type 1 Diabetes. Her insulin pump has helped keep her alive for eight years, but now, due to the storm, she’s been without it for three weeks.

“It’s affecting a lot of people,” she says.

Lynn-lato says three weeks ago, her pump cracked. Normally, she’d call the company, called “Medtronic,” and they would overnight a new one. But she says company reps told her, after the storm took out their Puerto Rican manufacturing facility, that just was not possible.

“That was the first I had learned they were impacted,” she says.

Now, Lynn-lato must resort to Multiple Daily Injections, or MDI’s. These are shots of two different types of insulin she gives herself four to eight times a day, while watching her levels with her smart phone.

“It’s kind of like a cocktail, trying to find the right recipe,” she says.

The $8,000 device is covered by her insurance, but that coverage will not roll over to another company. She is hoping for a solution – soon.

“I don’t remember how to manage with injections,” she says. “The pump does all the work, the thinking for me.”

WBTV called Medtronic Friday afternoon but did not receive an immediate reply.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.