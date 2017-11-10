Rhythms of the Southern Christmas Show

The Southern Christmas Show is a yearly tradition for many families across the Carolinas.

It’s becoming somewhat of a tradition for me too. Only, I’m not there to shop. I’m there to get video of as many things and as many people as possible.

It’s my way of showing you a glimpse of what the show has to offer, with the added bonus of some pretty awesome rhymes.

Check out the video to see this year’s take on all the strange and wonderful things you’ll find at the Southern Christmas Show.

