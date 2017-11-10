Person struck by CATS bus, seriously injured in northeast Charlotte

One person was injured when they were struck by a CATS bus in northeast Charlotte Friday evening.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. on The Plaza near Plaza Walk Drive. Medic said the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with very serious injuries.

The victim's name and condition have not been released.

There is no word on what circumstances led to the person being struck or if any charges are being filed.

