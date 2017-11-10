Person injured when stolen truck flips, crashes into pole in northeast Charlotte

One person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run reportedly involving a stolen vehicle in northeast Charlotte Friday.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on the 4600 block of Cinderella Road, which is off of W. Sugar Creek Road. Police said the occupants of a stolen vehicle struck a utility pole and ran away from the scene.

Medic said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center from the scene with very serious injuries.

It is not clear if the injured person is a suspect in the vehicle or a bystander.

At the scene, the vehicle - a blue pick-up truck - was flipped just off the roadway. The truck and the utility pole appeared to be heavily damaged.

No names or possible charges have been released.

