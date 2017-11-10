Artichoke City; Windows 95: Raleigh reacts to city’s new logo

Raleigh unveiled this new logo yesterday at a City Council meeting. (Source: City of Raleigh)

Mere minutes after Raleigh’s new logo was unveiled Wednesday afternoon, people were, of course, arguing about it on the internet.

Some hated it. Some liked it. Some didn’t care – they just wondered about the cost.

Raleigh paid a total of $226,000 to two firms to research a branding strategy and design a logo. The effort also yielded a mission statement, a vision statement, two fonts to be used across city government materials and a nifty video to introduce the new logo.

Raleigh isn’t the only Wake County city to go searching for a recognizable logo. Morrisville paid about $125,000 for its recent rebranding effort, and Fuquay-Varina paid $95,000. Apex solicited logo submissions from residents and paid the winner $500.

In Raleigh, the new logo will be implemented gradually to replace a hodgepodge of existing insignias. This way, residents can easily identify whether a program is backed by the city.

“We will only use the new image when things need to be reordered, like uniforms or signage,” Damien Graham, the city’s communications director, said in a text message. “As we have needs for new brochures, business cards, etc., we can use the new image, but the cost is neutral.”

Here’s a sample of what folks had to say about it.

Raleigh has a new logo. I’m red/green colorblind and can’t see this. I’ll be sending the City an invoice for special colorblind glasses. pic.twitter.com/83v0eKuBJF — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) November 8, 2017

Raleigh’s new logo makes us look like a startup that helps bosses fire their employees more efficiently pic.twitter.com/88Ms3jxoBo — Fall Blest (@pblest) November 8, 2017

It reminded at least one person of how Raleigh’s recent mayoral election divided Raleigh between east and west.

It looks like the mayoral election results map, divided up the middle. — Justin Gern (@justingern) November 8, 2017

The lack of oak-specific imagery was a problem for some people, but not everyone.

I like it. Doesn't have to strictly be an oak tree to highlight the green city — BQ (@bq4president) November 9, 2017

It looks like they took the Windows 95 logo and made a tree with the same concept. pic.twitter.com/4h4TjH0xP5 — Stephen Thompson (@TheStevieT) November 8, 2017

The logo reminded some people of a bank.

Raleigh: Now with Lower ATM Fees and Cash Rewards on every purchase! @hgargan pic.twitter.com/PRGXPZ8VLD — Brantley West (@BrantleyWest) November 9, 2017

Or an artichoke.

TIL that Raleigh is now known as The Artichoke City. https://t.co/nNTDD4BnPf — Brian Murphy (@btmurphy88) November 8, 2017

Or an homage to Raleigh’s thriving beer scene.

Looks like the logo for a new microbrewery called "Raleigh". That is a hop, right? — Keith G! Baker (@kgbunc) November 8, 2017

Some had kind words.

I think it is a nice looking logo that can be applied in a variety of contexts. — Matthew Frazier (@LeafStorm) November 8, 2017

I don't mind it. Especially considering the general awfulness of most new logos — Shawn Krest (@ShawnKrest) November 8, 2017

Perhaps we should have sprung for the $300,000 logo guy instead? https://t.co/4z89c1GAWc — Madison Downing (@ShookMadison) November 9, 2017

Raleigh’s new logo looks like our tax dollars being put through a wood chipper https://t.co/Yz9Bu8SK0z — Brent Woodcox (@BrentWoodcox) November 8, 2017

Despite the price tag, the logo still struck some as low-budget.

And in case Raleigh changes its mind, a couple of people were happy to supply alternatives.

