Fifth grader reports false threat, prompts lockdown at York County school

The report of a man with a gun that caused multiple York County schools to go on lockdown Thursday turned out to be a false alarm.

According to the York County Police Department, a 911 caller reported that a gunman was at York Intermediate School.

York County Sheriff's Deputies, York Police Officers and South Carolina Highway Patrol arrived in response to the call.

York Intermediate and surrounding schools were placed on lockdown as the school was thoroughly searched by law enforcement. Students and staff were transported to a safe location.

No gun or gunman was located, and it was revealed Friday that a fifth-grade student was the caller who gave the false report.

The juvenile is being petitioned to York County Family Court for disturbing schools.

