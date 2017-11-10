Dream On 3 sends two brothers, both with cancer, to meet Tim Tebow

You have got to love these stories - two of our amazing Molly's Kids, brothers who both fight the same rare cancer, were surprised Thursday.

"We came here tonight to this Shelby restaurant and they caught me off-guard,” said Preston Jackson. “Can’t believe we’re heading to go meet Tim Tebow.”

Preston and his brother Parker were told they're going to meet their sports hero, Tim Tebow.

Both boys are fighting pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer. It's rare and devastating. Charlotte charity Dream On 3 read about these guys on my Facebook page and reached out to ask if they could make their dream come true.

Fast forward many months, and Thursday the two Rutherford County boys were given the news, whisked off in a limo, and taken to the airport to fly to Auburn to meet Tebow.

"It takes my mind away from things and keeps positivity in my life,” said Parker, “Something you need when going through negative things."

Congratulations to both Parker and Preston... we'll want to see pictures of your dream trip.

Enjoy!

