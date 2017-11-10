Harvest Feast Food Drive kicks off

The Second Harvest Food Bank Harvest Feast Food Drive got off to a fun start Friday morning at Stonecrest shopping center.

The area near the Stonecrest Harris Teeter is set up for family fun with all kinds of activities to encourage families to come out this weekend and next with the kids and donate.

The Harvest Feast Food Drive helps provide all the fixings for a Thanksgiving or Christmas meal to thousands at risk for hunger over the holiday season.

This weekend and next you can go join the fun and drop off non-perishable food items in the Stonecrest parking lot. There are signs to guide you.

Harris Teeter also makes it super easy to give throughout November. Just purchase a $5, $10, or $20 gift card the next time you’re checking out at any Harris Teeter. Those cards go to Second Harvest to purchase items for the holiday meals they’ll distribute this year.

You’ll also see bright red SHFBM barrels at the front of Harris Teeter stores through November 30; You can place your donations there as well.

If you’d like, donate using your phone. Text the word FOODBANK8 to 71777 and follow the instructions to donate.

With more than half a million people living at or below the poverty level in the counties which SHFBM serves, there are hundreds of thousands of children and seniors at risk of hunger.

WBTV is proud to be a community partner again this year.

There are so many ways you can help fight hunger year-round. Visit Second Harvest’s web site to learn more.

