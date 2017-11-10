Niners Men’s Hoops Signs Three Prep Standouts

Charlotte 49ers men's basketball coach Mark Price announces the addition of three standout prep players to the 2018-19 roster. Greensboro, North Carolina’s Ben L. Smith High School standout Isaiah Bigelow, a 6-foot-6 guard; Roxboro, North Carolina’s Person High School star Dravon Mangum, a 6-foot-8 forward; and Georgetown, Kentucky’s Scott County High School standout Cooper Robb, a 6-foot-2-guard, have signed national-letters-of-intent to join the Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball program.

“I am really excited about our 2018 signing class,” said Charlotte coach Mark Price, who is entering his third season at the helm of the 49ers men’s basketball program. “For the first time that I have been at Charlotte, we have signed three guys during the early signing period. For us to get three guys of this caliber early in the process is great for the future of our program.”

Bigelow earned all-conference honors as a junior. Last season, Bigelow averaged 16 points and six rebounds per game. As a junior, Bigelow played an integral role in helping Ben L. Smith reach the third round of the state playoffs. Bigelow also starred for Team Felton, his AAU team.

“Isaiah Bigelow is a tremendous shooter,” Price said. “He can really shoot the ball with range. He has great length at 6-foot-6. Isaiah’s ability to shoot the ball fits great into our system and how we like to spread the floor.”

“I am knock-down shooter who is capable of taking the ball to the basket as well,” Bigelow said. “Charlotte is a good fit for me with their style of play. I really like how they spread the floor and push the basketball. I really liked the coaching staff, team and the campus.”

“Isaiah is a great shooter,” said Ben L. Smith coach Derrick Partee, who also coached Bigelow’s Team Felton AAU team for a time as well. “He is a willing passer. He is able to score in bunches without a lot of shots. He always makes his teammates better with his play. He is a humble guy that gets along with everyone.”

Mangum earned All-PAC-6 conference honors as a sophomore and junior at Person High School. He has earned numerous Person County Athlete of the Week honors during his high school career. As a junior, he averaged 17.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. He is on pace to score his 1,000th career point in December.

“At 6-foot-7, Dravon is a long versatile athletic player that can play multiple positions,” Price said. “He has a tremendous upside and he will be a great player for Charlotte down the road”

“He is a long athletic player with a seven-foot wingspan,” said Person High School Coach Charles Dacus. “He can score at all three levels: from beyond the three-point line, mid-range and at the rim. He can really handle the basketball and is capable of playing multiple positions. He is a high character kid who is very humble.”

“I am a versatile player that can shoot the three as well as get to the basket,” Mangum said. “I really like the coaching staff and the campus made me a feel that it is a home away from home. I am excited to play for Coach Price who starred in the NBA and knows what it takes to prepare players for the next level.”

Mangum also helped his Red Storm AAU team finish state runner-up as well as reaching the championship game of the Super Showcase at Disney World this past year.

“Dravon is a versatile, athletic, skilled, and long wing player,” said Red Storm coach Jawann Baker. “He is a good kid that is very respectful and humble.”

Robb is a three-sport standout at Scott County High School. He earned honorable-mention all-state honors in basketball while averaging 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game last season. Robb was MVP of the 11th Region basketball tournament and was named to the Sweet Sixteen all-tournament team. Robb has played an integral role in helping Scott County’s basketball and football teams rank among the best in the state of Kentucky. He also earned second-team all-state honors in football after setting a school record for interceptions in a season as a junior. He is a standout middle infielder on the Scott County High School baseball team as well.

“Cooper is a point guard that will have bright future here at Charlotte,” Price said. “He is a multi-sport athlete. Cooper is a physical player who is a great passer with great court vision.”

“I felt right at home with the Charlotte 49ers program,” Robb said. “I felt that the 49ers really wanted me to be a part of their program. I fell in love with the campus the first time I saw it. I am really looking forward to playing for Coach Price and the 49ers.”

“Cooper is a really tough kid,” said Scott County basketball coach Billy Hicks. “He is a really tough competitor that is athletic and can really handle the basketball. He is a wonderful person and I am really excited to see how good he can be once he focuses solely on basketball.”

Robb also stars for the Tennessee Bobcats AAU team. He helped the Bobcats win the Atlanta Jam and the Adidas Invitational Tournaments last year. He recorded a triple double (24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists) in the Bobcats game against the South Carolina Supreme who are led by Zion Williamson, who is on the top players in the country.

“He is an extremely competitive player,” said Bobcats coach Kevin Falter. “He can see the floor really well; he has great handles and is a one-person press breaker. He can score from anywhere on the court and is a really good teammate.”

Bigelow, Mangum and Robb join a Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball program which returns its top three scorers from last season. The 49ers begin the 2017-18 season in Halton Arena against Methodist this Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics