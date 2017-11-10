Victim rushed to hospital after reported shooting in east Charlotte

One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg in east Charlotte Friday.

The incident happened around 2:10 p.m. on the 82000 block of Thornhaven Court near Wallace Cabin Drive. Officials said it appears a group of people who were known to each other got into a fight and one person was shot in the leg.

Medic said the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with very serious injuries. Officers said the victim is expected to be OK>

Police said no one had been taken into custody as of 3:30 p.m.

No names have been released.

The shooting was just miles from another shooting that happened in a McDonald's parking lot earlier Friday.

