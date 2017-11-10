Deputies: Man arrested in SWAT standoff found in trap door of Lancaster home

A man who was arrested after he reportedly barricaded himself inside a home in Lancaster County Thursday has been identified.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, a deputy saw 30-year-old Michael Wayne Terry II driving a vehicle that did not have the correct tag. The deputy then pulled Terry over on Ruth Street near Summit Avenue. Terry then allegedly started arguing with the deputy about why he was stopped, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said Terry reportedly walked away from the deputy and put his hands in his pockets. The deputy then tried to arrest Terry but he "immediately ran," deputies say.

The deputy then chased Terry around several nearby homes before Terry reportedly ran inside a mobile home in the area. A short time later, Terry reportedly headed to his vehicle and took out a hunting rifle before heading back inside the home, according to deputies.

Law enforcement officials had the area around the home and surrounding roadway blocked off and were not letting anyone through for some time while the standoff was ongoing. Officers could also be seen with guns drawn.

Deputies spent "several hours" attempting to get Terry to come out of the home but were unsuccessful.

Some time later, SWAT members entered the home but did not find Terry, deputies say. Officials found a trap door located in the floor of the home and deputies say Terry was found between the floor and the netting holding the insulation in place, deputies said. The standoff ended around 9 p.m.

Terry was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and pointing and presenting a firearm. He was also served with a ticket for having the wrong tag on his vehicle. Deputies say Terry was alone inside the mobile home during the standoff.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Sheriff Barry Faile released this statement this statement Friday:

“Although this incident stretched on for several hours, we are happy it ended peacefully and without injury to Mr. Terry, any citizen, or any of our officers. The streets in this neighborhood are narrow and the homes are close to each other. We appreciate the cooperation of nearby residents and are sorry for their inconvenience.”

