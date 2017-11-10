Man who led police on pursuit found guilty in court

A Kannapolis man will spend at least the next six and half years in prison after being convicted of several offenses.

Danari Jaeshonn Johnson was convicted on Thursday by a jury in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to stop for a stop sign, and driving left of center.

Following the jury’s guilty verdict, Johnson admitted his status as a habitual felon and Judge Kevin Bridges sentenced him to a minimum of 80 months to a maximum of 108 months in prison.

According to court records, on October 20, 2016, detectives with the Kannapolis Police Department observed a silver Dodge traveling on North Main Street in Kannapolis.

The driver was identified as Johnson who had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Detectives attempted to make a vehicle stop but Johnson ignored their lights and sirens. As Johnson was traveling 80 m.p.h. in a 35 m.p.h. zone, he hit another vehicle and left the scene. Several hours later, Johnson’s vehicle was located at his residence and detectives noted damage to the vehicle which was consistent with the vehicle crash earlier.

Johnson had previously been convicted of felony breaking and/or entering, felony possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, among other convictions.

Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook stated that “she appreciated the joint effort on behalf of Assistant District Attorney Tim Gould and the Kannapolis Police Department in holding Johnson accountable for his continued criminal conduct.” Cook stated that “her office identified Johnson as a repeat offender at an early stage and his sentence was enhanced accordingly.”

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.