Man loses 100 pounds after making promise to his baby daughter

A North Carolina man is making major changes in his life, and his health, after making a promise to his little girl.

Ronnie Bevins, from Rockingham County, has struggled with his weight for most of his life.

When his little girl was born in November 2016, Ronnie weighed 367 pounds. He knew he needed to make a change in his life.

“I vowed then to be a role model for my daughter,” said Bevins. “I want to make sure I can see her grow up and not be hindered by my obesity.”

That promise led Bevins to ask for help - in the form of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s Weight Management Center.

After meeting with a medical team, it was determined that Bevins should try a "comprehensive approach to his weight loss." He was placed on a one-year plan called By Design OPTIFAST and was supervised by a physician.

According to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, the program tackles obesity from several perspectives – diet, exercise and behavior modification.

In the past year, Bevins has lost more than 100 pounds!

“Ronnie has made such a remarkable transformation in just one year,” said Jamy Ard, M.D., medical director of Wake Forest Baptist’s Weight Management Center. “Our entire team looks forward to continuing to support Ronnie as he participates in activities with his family that he never thought would be possible.”

Bevins also recently trained for and completed his first-ever 5K. He says his self-confidence has never been higher.

“For the first time since high school, I don’t have to buy clothes from the big and tall section,” said Bevins. “Dr. Ard and his team have shown me how to take better care of myself, both physically and mentally, so I can take care of those around me who I love so much. It doesn’t get much better than that!”

Great job, Ronnie!

