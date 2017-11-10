Man found shot in McDonald's parking lot in east Charlotte

A man is being treated for serious injuries after investigators say he was shot in east Charlotte Friday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened along the 6300-block of Albemarle Road around 10:35 a.m. Part of a McDonald's parking lot was roped off with crime scene tape.

When officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken by MEDIC for treatment and emergency personnel say he is suffering from serious injuries.

Police say initial information shows that the man was shot behind a business. Another vehicle in the parking lot was shot into, but police say none of the people inside were injured.

The suspected shooters got away in a vehicle. No arrests have been made, no names have been released.

