Charlotte named most socially responsible big city in America

These adorable Oreo-colored puppies can’t thank their mom for their splotches. Rosie, a Golden Retriever mix, doesn’t have a lick of black or white fur.More >>
These adorable Oreo-colored puppies can’t thank their mom for their splotches. Rosie, a Golden Retriever mix, doesn’t have a lick of black or white fur.More >>
A Kannapolis man will spend at least the next six and half years in prison after being convicted of several offenses.More >>
A Kannapolis man will spend at least the next six and half years in prison after being convicted of several offenses.More >>
A boy in Elizabeth City has captured the hearts of people on Facebook with a tribute to four prison workers who died during a failed prison break attempt there in October.More >>
A boy in Elizabeth City has captured the hearts of people on Facebook with a tribute to four prison workers who died during a failed prison break attempt there in October.More >>
When his little girl was born in November 2016, Ronnie weighed 367 pounds. He knew he needed to make a change in his life.More >>
When his little girl was born in November 2016, Ronnie weighed 367 pounds. He knew he needed to make a change in his life.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened along the 6300-block of Albemarle Road around 10:35 a.m. Part of a McDonald's parking lot was roped off with crime scene tape.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened along the 6300-block of Albemarle Road around 10:35 a.m. Part of a McDonald's parking lot was roped off with crime scene tape.More >>