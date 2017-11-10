Dale Earnhardt Jr. fans: You’re invited to private screening of tribute video

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. prior to the running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 26, 2017. (Jeff Siner | Charlotte Observer)

Fans of Dale Earnhardt Jr. are welcome to attend a private screening on Friday of a tribute video to NASCAR’s most popular driver.

Whiskey River at the Epicentre in uptown Charlotte will host the event at noon. Doors will open at 11 a.m.

Earnhardt, who is retiring at the end of the season, has fans of all ages. Only those 25 and older will be allowed in for the screening, however. The Epicentre is at 210 E. Trade St.

RELATED: Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire at the end of the 2017 season

“Don’t miss your chance to be a part of something amazing,” Whiskey River said on Facebook. “If you are a Dale Jr. fan ... .you don’t want to miss this!”

“I’m not a fan so I’ll miss it,” replied Michael Russell on Whiskey River’s Facebook page “I appreciate his family, namely his father, but he didn’t drive like he was born to. Thank you for your competition and may you enjoy being a father. Godspeed to you JR.”

Judging by the 125 likes to Whiskey River’s announcement on Thursday, plenty of others are ready to line up in Russell’s place.