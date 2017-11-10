BLOG: Sunny skies expected following cloudy, rainy weather

Sunshine Is Back!

Nice End To Workweek

Weekend Chill Sets In

Wow, what a difference! From above average - almost late-summer temperatures - dropping to a high of 52 degrees Thursday. That's near an average high for the coldest month of the year, January!

But here's the good news: After days of cloudy, damp and chilly weather, skies cleared out overnight and so sunshine returns for Friday and Saturday (after a little bit of morning fog early on Friday morning). There will be a big difference in temps though, as another dry cool front moves through Friday night. Friday afternoon will get close to 60 degrees around Charlotte before overnight lows plummet to around freezing Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will be about 10 degrees cooler than Friday, as most spots don't make it above 50 degrees and the night again will be at or below freezing. Sunday temps return to the mid 50s with more clouds around in the afternoon.

Beyond the weekend, the early call for Monday is for partial sunshine with milder afternoon readings in the low to mid 60s and a chilly - but dry night - for the Panthers nationally televised game against the Dolphins.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

