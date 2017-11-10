Careful! Thick fog this morning

Good morning everyone. Today is Friday, November 10. This is Christine Sperow making sure you have a heads up on the stories we're covering in your neighborhood. We're live from 4:30-7am, so turn us on as soon as you wake up!

LIVE: A wild turn of events. A bank robbery in Salisbury ends with one person dead and two others wounded. Law enforcement vehicles swarmed the area after a bank customer was shot during the robbery at the Wells Fargo. WBTV's Caroline Hicks is live this morning explaining that this was just the beginning of the crime spree.

You probably saw a WBTV mobile alert on your phone when you woke up about the search for a 72-year-old woman. Her name is Carolyn Matthews and officials spent the night searching for her. We have good news to report about her whereabouts.

Two Charlotte Mecklenburg School students are recovering, after at truck hit them as they tried to get on their school bus. Police say the two girls were crossing the road on Scaley Bark when a pickup truck failed to stop and hit them. We have more on the investigation.

We have an update on the overall crime trends in Charlotte. We were there to witness CMPD Chief Kerr Putney update the City Council community safety committee. We'll share the information that the chief says is overall good news.

WEATHER ALERT: You're going to run into some thick fog this morning. Visibility is 0 miles in some spots. Meteorologist Al Conklin has details on when the fog will burn off.

Christine