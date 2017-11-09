Missing Charlotte woman with Alzheimer's found safe, in 'good health'

According to Cleveland County 911, the house fire occurred on Scism Road near Kings Mountain. It is unclear what started the fire.More >>
According to Cleveland County 911, the house fire occurred on Scism Road near Kings Mountain. It is unclear what started the fire.More >>
One person is dead after police say a robbery happened inside a Salisbury bank which sparked a police-involved chase and shooting.More >>
One person is dead after police say a robbery happened inside a Salisbury bank which sparked a police-involved chase and shooting.More >>
The city placed eighth among the top 10 most affordable metro areas for renters, according to a recent study by Apartment List, an online rental marketplace.More >>
The city placed eighth among the top 10 most affordable metro areas for renters, according to a recent study by Apartment List, an online rental marketplace.More >>
Fans of Dale Earnhardt Jr. are welcome to attend a private screening on Friday of a tribute video to NASCAR’s most popular driver.More >>
Fans of Dale Earnhardt Jr. are welcome to attend a private screening on Friday of a tribute video to NASCAR’s most popular driver.More >>
According to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, 72-year-old Carolyn Matthews was last seen around 7:45 p.m. at her home on Greenwald Lane in Charlotte.More >>
According to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, 72-year-old Carolyn Matthews was last seen around 7:45 p.m. at her home on Greenwald Lane in Charlotte.More >>