Missing Charlotte woman with Alzheimer's found safe, in 'good health'

A 72-year-old woman with Alzheimer's who was reported missing Thursday night has been found safe.

According to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, Carolyn Matthews was last seen around 7:45 p.m. at her home on Greenwald Lane in Charlotte Thursday.

She was last seen leaving her home on foot without her phone or purse. She was wearing a light gray Panthers hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray sneakers with her hair in a ponytail.

On Friday, CMPD said Matthews was found and appeared to be "in good health." Matthews was found along Arrowridge Boulevard in southwest Charlotte approximately four miles from her home, officers said.

She was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Pineville to be checked out as a precaution, police say. CMPD said she is expected to be OK.

She has gray hair and blue eyes.

Police say Matthews could have been possibly disoriented.

