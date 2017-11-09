Elderly woman with Alzheimer's missing in Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

An elderly woman with Alzheimer's was reported missing Thursday night.

According to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, 72-year-old Carolyn Matthews was last seen around 7:45 p.m. at her home on Greenwald Lane in Charlotte.

Matthews is described as a white female, standing 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen leaving her home on foot without her phone or purse. She was wearing a light gray Panthers hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray sneakers with her hair in a ponytail.

Police say Matthews suffers from Alzheimer's Disease and is possibly disoriented.

Anyone with information regarding Ms. Matthews’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

