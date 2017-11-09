Thrill seekers gone wild

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

Wild video tonight of dirt bikes and ATV’s joyriding down busy Charlotte city streets. Reporter Alex Giles talks to State Troopers who’d love to stop these thrill seekers from causing injury or death to themselves, or, others.

Tonight, police say they’ve never seen a crime in Salisbury like the one today. A man robbed a Wells Fargo bank. He shoots and wounds a customer. Then, he carjacks someone in the parking lot, racing to get away from police. While getting chased, he rear-ends another car, injuring that driver. When he got out, police say he started firing shots. They fired back. Our reporter Amanda Foster will have the full story.

After more than 8 years on the run, an alleged gang member once featured on America’s Most Wanted, was captured in Burke County. Clarence Henderson was arrested in Connelly Springs while living under a different name.

An FBI supervisor had his gun, watch and cash stolen after a drunken night at a Charlotte hotel this summer. The New York Times reports counter terrorism supervisor Robert Manson took an exotic dancer back to his room, only to find his valuables missing hours later.

