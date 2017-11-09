Man dies after apparent fall from tree stand in Burke County

A man died Thursday after officials say he fell from a tree stand while hunting in Burke County.

The incident happened on property off of Pax Hill Road in Chesterfield. Emergency officials say a search and rescue mission took place after the man went into the woods and never came home.

During the search, the victim was found dead under a tree stand.

The victim's name has not been released.

