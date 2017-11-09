Fugitive featured on America's Most Wanted caught in NC

A fugitive who was on the run for eight years and featured on an episode of America's Most Wanted was captured Thursday in Connelly Springs, NC.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Clarence Edward Henderson was arrested after officials saw him enter a vehicle leaving a home in the 6300 block of Laurelwood Street in Connelly Springs.

Officials stopped the vehicle, identified and arrested Henderson, then transported him to the McDowell County Jail.

Henderson was previously convicted of possession of firearm by felon and scheduled to appear for his sentencing in May of 2009. He failed to appear for the court hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

During this time, he was considered armed and dangerous due to his extreme criminal history, spreading through several states.

Henderson was an alleged member of the Aryan Nation gang prior to going on the run in 2009. He was featured on an episode of America's Most Wanted in 2011, but continued to evade law enforcement.

The U.S. Marshals Service, in the District of Montana, requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, in the Western District of North Carolina to locate Henderson.

Through investigation, officials determined that Henderson was living under the name Chris Danjon in Connelly Springs.

The U.S. Marshals Service-Violent Offender Task Force, in Asheville, NC, along with members of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office assisted in making the arrest.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.