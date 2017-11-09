PROVIDENCE DAY: Providence Day Has Seven Student-Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

Providence Day School celebrates seven student-athletes signing on National Letter of Intent Day

Charlotte, NC – November 8, 2017 – On Wednesday, November 8, Providence Day School celebrated seven student-athletes signing national letters of intent and commitment letters to play at the college level. Seniors signed their letters during Upper School assembly in front of their family, coaches, faculty, and students.

Basketball, Boys

Devon Dotson: Kansas University Jayhawks

Trey Wertz: Santa Clara University Broncos

?Basketball, Girls

Kennedy Boyd: University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill Tar Heels



Field Hockey

Chloe Appleby: Davidson College Wildcats

Grayson Buben: Davidson College Wildcats

Emma Goldean: The Ohio State University Buckeyes

Softball

Peyton Anders: Florida Institute of Technology Panthers



