PROVIDENCE DAY: Providence Day Has Seven Student-Athletes Sign Letters of Intent

Providence Day School celebrates seven student-athletes signing on National Letter of Intent Day
Charlotte, NC – November 8, 2017 – On Wednesday, November 8, Providence Day School celebrated seven student-athletes signing national letters of intent and commitment letters to play at the college level. Seniors signed their letters during Upper School assembly in front of their family, coaches, faculty, and students.
Basketball, Boys
Devon Dotson: Kansas University Jayhawks
Trey Wertz: Santa Clara University Broncos
?Basketball, Girls
Kennedy Boyd: University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill Tar Heels
Field Hockey
Chloe Appleby: Davidson College Wildcats
Grayson Buben: Davidson College Wildcats
Emma Goldean: The Ohio State University Buckeyes
Softball
Peyton Anders: Florida Institute of Technology Panthers