Burke Co homeowner charged with murder goes before judge

Steven Adam Taylor stood before a judge in a Burke County courtroom Thursday morning and was told that, if convicted of murder, he could face the death penalty.

Taylor was charged Wednesday night with murder in the shooting death of Kevin McSheffrey Jr. That came after investigators spent all day at Taylor's home on Gold Mine Road collecting evidence and seeing if it matched the story he gave deputies.

Taylor claimed a man had broken into his home and he had no choice but to shoot him.

“The guy had a knife and I had a gun and that’s how it was,” he told WBTV Wednesday night.

Investigators had questions from the beginning. They did not understand why someone would break a window to get inside when other windows in the home were already open. They also found evidence outside, even though the body was found inside.

According to the sheriff, they determined that the evidence did not fit the story that Taylor gave them. Investigators are still working on the case and awaiting lab results from Raleigh.

Meanwhile, Taylor was given a court-appointed attorney and a probable cause hearing was set for November 29.

He will remain behind bars without bond.

