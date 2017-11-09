Suspected bank robber dies after chase, officer-involved shooting

One person is dead after police say a robbery happened inside a Salisbury bank which sparked a police-involved chase and shooting.

According to Salisbury Police, officers were called to the Wells Fargo Bank on the 800-block of W. Jake Alexander Blvd around 5:04 p.m. Thursday to the report of an armed robbery in progress. During the robbery, police say a customer inside the bank was shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A man says his girlfriend was inside the bank when the shooting happened and called him immediately after.

"She sounded traumatized. Like she sounded scared and panicked," Rodolfo Trujillo said. "All she could say is that they were assaulted. Some guy tried to rob the bank and the client she was helping got shot."

Police say person was then shot in the bank parking lot as the alleged robber fled the scene. A vehicle matching that description was seen speeding near Brenner Avenue, Lincolnton and S. Fulton Street, and back towards Jake Alexander Blvd. Officers spotted the vehicle and began to chase the driver.

During the chase, the vehicle crashed on Jake Alexander Blvd and shots were fired. Someone inside the vehicle was struck and died from those injuries.

Witness Terry Johnson was sitting at the light on his way home when the incident unfolded.

"I seen the fella come down through there with the police following behind him and he run the light and hit another car in the back, slid sideways and the Salisbury police got out and shot him," Johnson said. "I seen them duck back away from the car when they run up to it - like he was doing something or possibly shooting at them. And you heard a few light pops and then you heard about 6 or 7 pops when they shot back at him."

Police say other people were also injured in the incident.

No names have been released.

The FBI and SBI are assisting the Salisbury Police Department with the investigation of the bank robbery, officer-involved shooting, and other possible crimes.

