Tired of being told 'the ice cream machines are down'? There's an app for that.

We've all been there. You're in the late night drive-thru at McDonald's with a craving for something sweet. You wait your turn and then the bad news gets delivered - "the ice cream machines are down."

But now - thanks to modern technology - there is an app for that.

Ice Check is a new app that plays a dual purpose. Not only does it help you find the nearest McDonald's, but it also lets you see which locations have working ice cream machines!

"Ice Check is the only way to outsmart McDonald's unreliable ice cream machines and find out if they are ON or OFF before you get in line," the website for the app states.

"I came up with the idea for the app around a year ago, after a late night Oreo McFlurry craving went unfulfilled due to the ice cream machine being down," creator Raina McLeod told BuzzFeed.

The app uses crowd sourcing to get real time updates - relying on users to update the status of each ice cream machine.

The app is available for iOS devices and can be found in iTunes.

PS - You're welcome.

