SWAT team cordon off home in Lancaster for hours

A SWAT team was called to a home in Lancaster Thursday after a person reportedly barricaded himself inside.

The incident began around 3 p.m. at a home on Ruth Street near Summit Avenue. Officials say the standoff started as a license tag check, then the suspect ran and grabbed a gun before barricading himself in the home.

Law enforcement officials had the area around the home and surrounding roadway blocked off and were not letting anyone through. Officers could also be seen with guns drawn.

Around 9:30 p.m., officials said the situation was over but did not give further details.

It is unclear if the suspect was taken into custody or if he's facing any charges.

