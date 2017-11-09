SWAT team cordon off home in Lancaster for hours

According to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, 72-year-old Carolyn Matthews was last seen around 7:45 p.m. at her home on Greenwald Lane in Charlotte.More >>
According to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, 72-year-old Carolyn Matthews was last seen around 7:45 p.m. at her home on Greenwald Lane in Charlotte.More >>
Traffic behind the group was forced to significantly slow down due to the group’s rate of speed.More >>
Traffic behind the group was forced to significantly slow down due to the group’s rate of speed.More >>
One person is dead after police say a robbery happened inside a Salisbury bank which sparked a police-involved chase and shooting.More >>
One person is dead after police say a robbery happened inside a Salisbury bank which sparked a police-involved chase and shooting.More >>
The incident began around 3 p.m. at a home on Ruth Street near Summit Avenue.More >>
The incident began around 3 p.m. at a home on Ruth Street near Summit Avenue.More >>
The incident happened on property off of Pax Hill Road in Chesterfield.More >>
The incident happened on property off of Pax Hill Road in Chesterfield.More >>