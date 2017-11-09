JOHNSON C. SMITH: JCSU Football Earns Three Postseason CIAA Awards

JCSU Football Earns Three Postseason All-CIAA Awards



Charlotte, N.C. (Nov. 9, 2017) – Three football student-athletes from Johnson C. Smith University have earned All-CIAA honors for their performances over the 2017 season, the league announced on Thursday.



Senior safety Carlo Thomas (East Orange, N.J.) was named to the All-CIAA First Team as a defensive back. This past season, Thomas had 64 tackles with 41 being solo. He also posted 8.5 tackles for loss (37 yards) and had 2.0 sacks (12) yards. On Nov. 4, he became the career leader in interceptions when he picked off two passes at rival Livingstone. His first pick, he returned 30 yards for a score, putting JCSU up 13-0. His second interception of the day, which set a new JCSU record, came in the fourth quarter to thwart a Livingstone drive and to seal the 27-14 win.



Thomas finished his JCSU career with 188 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and 22 interceptions, four of which he returned for touchdowns.



Sophomore Desmond Dozier (Longs, S.C.) was named All-CIAA Honorable Mention as a kick returner. This season, Dozier returned 16 kicks for an average30.6 yards per return. At Winston-Salem State, he set a new JCSU mark for the longest kickoff return when he raced 97 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. The previous mark was 93 yards, set in 1994. He added a 92-yard return against Fayetteville State on Oct. 14. For his career, he currently has three kickoff returns for touchdowns.



Rounding out the list of JCSU award winners is freshman Sa’Von Williams (Darlington, S.C.). Williams was named to the CIAA All-Rookie Team. Williams, a defensive lineman, had a stellar year in his initial season with the Gold and Blue. He had 33 tackles on the season with 22 solo stops. He also had 9.0 tackles for loss (39 yards), 4.0 sacks (30 yards) and had two pass breakups. His season-high came in a seven tackle effort at Winston-Salem State.





JCSU’s All-CIAA Award Winners

Carlo Thomas – All-CIAA First Team – Defensive Back

Desmond Dozier – All-CIAA Honorable Mention – Kick Returner

Sa’Von Williams – CIAA All-Rookie Team – Defensive Lineman





K.C. Culler

Sports Information Director

University Communications and Marketing

Johnson C. Smith University

100 Beatties Ford Road | Charlotte, N.C. 28216