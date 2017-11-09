CMPD's latest crime stats show a drop in overall violent crime

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) have some good news for the city.

During a briefing to the Charlotte City Council Community Safety Committee, Chief Kerr Putney told committee members that between Jan. and Nov. 5, violent crime dropped .5 percent compared to same time last year.

But, homicides are up.

The department says property crimes dropped 4.7 percent.

The total violent and property crime is down 4.2 percent compared to last year this time.

CMPD says a violent crime comparison of where Charlotte stands in comparison to Baltimore, Atlanta, Memphis, Nashville. Louisville Metro, and Columbus shows the Queen City is doing better than most residents would think.

Ranked one to seven, with one representing the highest crimes per 1,000, CMPD says Charlotte is tied for seventh with Nashville for homicides; number six on the list for rapes; fifth for robberies, and fourth for aggravated assaults.

The violent crime comparison covers statistics from January to September 2017.

