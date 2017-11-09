Court docs: Raleigh mom refused to take child to hospital following sex assault

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh mother is facing a felony child abuse charge after failing to report her toddler child’s sexual assault, according to a Wake County Magistrate’s Order obtained by CBS North Carolina.

April Murray, 35, of the 1000 block of Spring Garden Court, is charged with one count of felony negligent child abuse – serious physical injury.

According to the court document, Murray showed “a reckless disregard for human life by committing a grossly negligent omission, refusing to take her child to receive medical attention after a sexual assault.”

The child is 22 months old. The crime is said to have occurred between Nov. 5 and Wednesday.

The document shows that the child suffered serious physical injuries from the sexual assault, and that Murray’s decision not to take her child to the hospital led to further injuries.

According to Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison, the investigation into the case of Kevin Edward Thomas, a man found dead in a ditch in Raleigh on Wednesday, led to the charges filed against Murray.

Harrison said he didn’t want to reveal any further details due to the ongoing investigation.

Murray appeared in court Thursday afternoon where the judge kept her bond at $100,000.

Murray, who was sobbing as she was escorted out of the courtroom, is scheduled to be back in court Nov. 30.