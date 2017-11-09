Charlotte 49ers ready for 2017-18 basketball season

The college basketball season starts Friday and for the Charlotte 49ers, it is year 3 of the Mark Price era and a lot to be excited about thanks to one key component-- experience.
Charlotte finished last season 13-17 and know they have to improve in 2 areas to be able to compete in Conference USA this season.
For a preview of the Charlotte 49ers, watch this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.
