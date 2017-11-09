Man accused of touching himself outside Gastonia recreation center

A man was arrested Wednesday for reportedly touching himself inappropriately outside a recreation center in Gastonia.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, David Earl Hartman was charged for indecent exposure.

Police say a woman spotted Hartman in his vehicle outside of Bethlehem Baptist Recreation Center in the 500 block of Seapark Circle Monday morning while she was picking her children up from the center.

When she got closer to the car, she allegedly saw him touching himself.

Hartman's first appearance in court is Thursday.

No further information has been released.

