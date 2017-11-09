NC State tries again for immediate eligibility for Beverly

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina State is trying again to get freshman guard Braxton Beverly cleared to play this season.

Athletics spokesman Fred Demarest says the school has submitted a request for the NCAA to reconsider its decision that Beverly is ineligible to play this season. Beverly's attorney, Scott Tompsett, issued a statement saying he hopes "the NCAA takes this opportunity to do the right thing" by letting Beverly play immediately.

Beverly enrolled at Ohio State and took two summer courses before an unexpectedly late coaching change led him to obtain his release and join the Wolfpack by the fall semester. Taking the classes triggered the NCAA designation that Beverly was an undergraduate transfer as opposed to an incoming recruit, meaning he would have to sit out a year.

