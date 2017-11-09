FBI agent was drinking with exotic dancers at Charlotte Westin. Then he got robbed.

CHARLOTTE, NC (Mark Price/The Charlotte Observer) - An FBI counterterrorism supervisor is under investigation after a night of heavy drinking at a Charlotte hotel led to his gun being stolen, along with a $6,000 Rolex and some cash, according to multiple media outlets.

It happened in July, in a fifth-floor room at the Westin Charlotte hotel on South College Street, which is just across from the city’s convention center and NASCAR Hall of Fame.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report identified the victim as Robert Manson, who is a unit chief in the FBI’s international terrorism section, reported the New York Times on Thursday. Manson was intoxicated, but uninjured, according to the report. Someone named Kevin Thuman is listed as filing the report on Manson’s behalf. The New York Times identified Thuman as a fellow FBI agent.

Manson and other senior agents were in Charlotte for training, and the agents told police that they had been drinking with women who said they were exotic dancers, according to the New York Times article.

It is believed the theft happened from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. The hotel bar closes at 2 a.m., reported The New York Times.

Patrol officers responded to the hotel around 6:30 a.m. on July 10. The gun was identified as a Glock, said Robert Tufano, spokesman for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, in a statement to Fox News.

“Investigators determined the victim, Robert Manson, met a woman in the hotel bar the prior night and took her back to his hotel room,” Tufano is quoted telling Fox News. “Mr. Manson identified himself as a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

No arrests have been made and police officers have not recovered the gun, media outlets are reporting.

The Observer has been unable to reach Tufano on Thursday to verify the information.

FBI spokesman, Michael P. Kortan, told The New York Times the incident was the subject of an internal investigation and declined to give additional comment.

The New York Daily News reports it is unclear where Manson was keeping his firearm in the hotel, but FBI rules bar agents from leaving their weapons unsecured.

Manson oversees all terrorism investigations in the Midwest and the Carolinas, reported CBS news. He is not suspended while the internal investigation proceeds, CBS reported.