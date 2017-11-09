One taken to hospital after falling down in east Charlotte

One person was injured after falling down in east Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

According to MEDIC, the incident occurred on Concordia Avenue and North Graham Street. MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries.

MEDIC had initially said that one person was stabbed at that location, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a person was injured from falling down. CMPD said there were no signs of a stabbing. Police believe the victim may had a medical episode.

