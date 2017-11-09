Police: Help needed finding family of Hamlet man killed by dogs

Police are asking for the public's help finding the family of a man who was mauled to death in Hamlet from over the weekend.

According to the Hamlet Police Department, 65-year-old David Robert Baber was killed by two of his dogs. Police say they have had trouble finding Baber's family to notify them of his death.

No information has been released regarding the incident.

If you know the victim's family, you can contact the police department at (910) 582-2551.

