Schools in Cabarrus County closed out of 'abundance of caution' after threat

Some schools in Cabarrus County closed early Thursday as Concord Police and the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office are investigating an anonymous threat made to high schools in the county.

The announcement came around 10 a.m. Thursday via the Concord Police Department's Twitter account. Police would not provide specific details about the threat other than to say it referenced "explosive devices."

"[Concord Police] and [Cabarrus County deputies are] jointly investigating threat to Cabarrus High Schools." Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek said. "[This is] not a credible threat but out of abundance of caution schools are closing."

According to officials with Cabarrus County Schools, all CCS high school campuses will be dismissing early and they will begin immediately. Early Colleges were not released early.

J.N Fries Middle School was also dismissed early Thursday due to the "unspecified threat," according to the Cabarrus County Schools's Facebook page.

Chief Gacek says this is a "coordinated decision between law enforcement and school system."

Parents at Central Cabarrus High School were allowed to pick up their children. The Concord Police Department tweeted around 1:13 p.m. that an "all clear" has been given for the high schools in the county but they are still investigating the threat.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office was also involved in the investigation.

“We are very glad that Cabarrus County has strong local relationships within the government system,” Sheriff Brad Riley stated. “Today’s threat response was indicative of how swiftly our agencies and partners can come together to ensure our public is as safe as we can make it.”

A joint criminal investigation is continuing with the Sheriff’s Office, Concord Police Department and the FBI.

Anyone with any information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 704-93CRIME (704-932-7463)

