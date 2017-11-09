Man killed when vehicle strikes utility pole, tree at Matthews park ID'd

A man who was killed when the vehicle he was driving struck a tree in Matthews Sunday night has been identified.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the deadly crash happened at the Colonel Francis Beatty Park in the 4300 block of Weddington Road around 7:30 p.m. Police say 59-year-old Marshall Thomas Little was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu in the park and heading towards Weddington Road. Little reportedly ran off the side of the road, struck a utility pole and then hit a tree.

MEDIC pronounced Little dead on scene, police say. Little was wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred, officers said.

Officers say speed was not a factor in this wreck. It is unclear whether drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.

PREVIOUS: Driver killed when vehicle strikes utility pole, tree at Matthews park

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.