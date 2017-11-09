'Suspicious' fire erupts at Hickory business - | WBTV Charlotte

'Suspicious' fire erupts at Hickory business

HICKORY, NC (WBTV) -

It is unclear what started a fire at a business in Catawba County Thursday morning. 

The fire occurred at the old Pet Dairy in Hickory on U.S. Highway 70. Firefighters said the blaze was smoldering. 

The business has been closed for years. Crews said there was no power to the building. Firefighters say they believe the fire is "suspicious." 

No one was hurt. 

