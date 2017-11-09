'Suspicious' fire erupts at Hickory business

It is unclear what started a fire at a business in Catawba County Thursday morning.

The fire occurred at the old Pet Dairy in Hickory on U.S. Highway 70. Firefighters said the blaze was smoldering.

#breaking Fire at old Pet Dairy in Hickory..just smoldering now say fire official ..place has been closed for years pic.twitter.com/Hd9uNuMpiN — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) November 9, 2017

The business has been closed for years. Crews said there was no power to the building. Firefighters say they believe the fire is "suspicious."

No one was hurt.

#breaking Fire officials say there was no power to building ..say cause is suspicious..No one hurt pic.twitter.com/Ts4Mzhfba8 — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) November 9, 2017

