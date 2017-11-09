Need a vacation day? You aren't alone and millennials are the least likely to take one.

Some schools in Cabarrus County are closing Thursday as Concord Police and the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office are investigating a threat made to high schools in the county.More >>
Some schools in Cabarrus County are closing Thursday as Concord Police and the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office are investigating a threat made to high schools in the county.More >>
Ralph Lee England, 92-year-old, received an honorary high school diploma from Charlotte Mecklenburg School (CMS) District Wednesday night.More >>
Ralph Lee England, 92-year-old, received an honorary high school diploma from Charlotte Mecklenburg School (CMS) District Wednesday night.More >>
According to the Hamlet Police Department, 65-year-old David Robert Baber was killed by two of his dogs. Police say they have had trouble finding Baber's family to notify them of his death.More >>
According to the Hamlet Police Department, 65-year-old David Robert Baber was killed by two of his dogs. Police say they have had trouble finding Baber's family to notify them of his death.More >>
According to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report, the victim's firearm, money and jewelry were taken from a room at The Westin Charlotte hotel on South College Street on July 10.More >>
According to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report, the victim's firearm, money and jewelry were taken from a room at The Westin Charlotte hotel on South College Street on July 10.More >>
The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Scaleybark Road across from the Arbor Village Apartments. The crash has shut down the road.More >>
The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Scaleybark Road across from the Arbor Village Apartments. The crash has shut down the road.More >>