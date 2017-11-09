Need a vacation day? You aren't alone and millennials are the least likely to take one.

A new study shows millennials are the "most vacation deprived" group of workers and are the most likely to shorten their trips because of the amount of work they have to do.

Expedia.com released its 2017 Vacation Deprivation report last week, which is an annual study that looks at the vacation habits of more than 30,000 working adults across 30 countries.

The study revealed that Americans are struggling to use their vacation time.

Millennials were listed as the most vacation deprived age group, 62 percent, and also receive the least amount of time off. More than half of millennials are the most likely to shorten their trips due to impending workload compared to their older counterparts.

But it's not just the millennials who are struggling to achieve work-life balance.

Around half of workers in the U.S. report feeling somewhat or very vacation deprived, and in 2017 will fail to use approximately 462 million vacation days.

Let that sink in... 462,000,000 unused vacation days.

"This study confirms what we already know - that taking time off is a critical piece of living a happy, balanced life," says Nisreene Atassi, global head of communications for Expedia.com. "If the thought of taking a week or more off work is causing you to put vacation plans on hold, consider taking a long weekend or adding personal time onto a business trip. Even a short refresh can be a gamechanger for your mental and emotional health and wellbeing."

The primary reasons cited for not taking time off are budget, the desire to save up vacation days for a longer holiday and not being able to get away from work.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.