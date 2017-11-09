Charlotte man wants to spend millions to get more veterans in Congress

Some schools in Cabarrus County are closing Thursday as Concord Police and the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office are investigating a threat made to high schools in the county.More >>
The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Scaleybark Road across from the Arbor Village Apartments. The crash has shut down the road.More >>
A man who was killed when the vehicle he was driving struck a tree in Matthews Sunday night has been identified.More >>
The fire occurred at the old Pet Dairy in Hickory on U.S. Highway 70. Firefighters say the blaze was smoldering.More >>
According to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report, the victim's firearm, money and jewelry were taken from a room at The Westin Charlotte hotel on South College Street on July 10.More >>
