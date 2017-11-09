Person reportedly steals gun, jewelry from man at uptown Charlot - | WBTV Charlotte

Person reportedly steals gun, jewelry from man at uptown Charlotte hotel

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man reported that his gun was stolen from a hotel room in uptown Charlotte in July. 

According to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report, the victim's firearm, money and jewelry were taken from a room at The Westin Charlotte hotel on South College Street on July 10. 

The gun was valued to be worth $500 and the stolen jewelry totaled $6,000.

No other information has been released. 

