Hundreds attend job fair in Salisbury

Hundreds of hopefuls turned out in Salisbury on Wednesday for a job fair. More than fifty employers from across the state were there looking for potential employees.

The Centralina Workforce Development Board, NCWorks Career Center-Rowan, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Rowan Chamber, City of Salisbury, Rowan-Salisbury Schools, and a host of other agencies sponsored the job fair, advertised as a "Veteran's Appreciation & Community Job Fair."

Veterans were given the benefit of being able to be the first to attend, the job fair was for anyone.

It happened at the First Ministry Center on N. Fulton Street.

And despite a relatively low unemployment rate, there are still many looking for work.

“We do still have a good many people looking for work and it’s a matter of them finding the right job that matches up with their skills. Hopefully this will expose them to some more companies," said Debbie Davis of the NC Works Career Center.

Several law enforcement agencies at both the state and local level were taking part in the job fair.

