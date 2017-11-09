Two Myers Park HS students struck, injured while getting on school bus

Two students were injured after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street to get on a school bus in south Charlotte Thursday morning.

According to a spokesperson with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Scaleybark Road across from the Arbor Village Apartments, which is a school bus stop location. MEDIC said two juveniles were struck and were both taken to Carolinas Medical Center. One student had non life-threatening injuries and another had minor injuries, school officials said.

CMS officials say the bus was taking students to Myers Park High School. The rest of the students who were on board the bus were taken to school, according to school officials.

"Guidance and counseling support" will be made available for students following the incident, school officials say.

A school bus and a white truck were on the scene.

It is unclear whether anyone will face charges.

