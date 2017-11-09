MEDIC: Two juveniles being treated following crash at south Char - | WBTV Charlotte

MEDIC: Two juveniles being treated following crash at south Charlotte bus stop

Mike Rode | WBTV Mike Rode | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Two juveniles were being treated following a crash in south Charlotte Thursday morning, MEDIC said. 

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Scaleybark Road across from the Arbor Village Apartments. 

A WBTV photojournalist said this is a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School bus stop location. A school bus and a white truck were on scene. 

No other information has been released. 

