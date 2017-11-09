Rowan Chamber sponsoring trip to Iceland

The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce is planning a trip to Iceland from April 15 – 21, 2018. The trip is offered through Central Holidays; however, any Rowan Chamber member travel agent may book the trip for local participants.

“Join us on our tour to Iceland, a land of geysers, glaciers, volcanoes, epic sagas, heroic legends and rich history!” said Elaine Spalding, Rowan Chamber President.

Iceland is described in a news release about the trip as "an otherworldly place where forces of nature have created a landscape that allows you to swim in geothermal heated pools, trek across a mossy lava field or drive over an icy glacier all in one day."

Participants will be enchanted by the striking and raw beauty of this extraordinary and geologically young island.

The local cultural life is equally rich, from medieval sagas to contemporary novels. The effortless style of the local people is simply mesmerizing as is their friendly and self-reliant spirit.

The trip includes seven days and five nights including hotels, meals, day trips and airfare from Charlotte, NC. The Early-Bird price is only $2,899 if reserved by November 30.

For more details and reservations contact Elaine Spalding at the Rowan Chamber, espalding@rowanchamber.com, 704-633-4221.

Reservations can also be made on our online booking engine www.centralholidayswest.com/booking

The group booking code is: B002259

